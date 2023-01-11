Hospital’s Prop 1 passes easily
Ballot tallies on Aug. 2 and through Monday morning, Aug. 8, show more than 60% of voters supporting Proposition 1, making it likely Quincy Valley will have a new hospital building in its future.
Proposition 1 would authorize Grant County Public Hospital District 2 to issue bonds to fund construction of a replacement building for Quincy Valley Medical Center and equip the new facility.
The first ballot count revealed by Grant County Elections Office showed 1,488 votes tallied, with 957 approving Prop 1, or 64.3%, and 531 votes rejecting it, or 35.7%. The tally showed more ballots counted and the percentages nearly the same – with less than 0.1% change.
To pass, Proposition 1 needs 60% “yes” votes.
Typically, the ballot counts following election night don’t change the percentages much; however, there were still approximately 2,300 ballots to count.
The county planned to certify the primary election results Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Glenda Bishop, CEO of QVMC, was elated Tuesday night shortly after the voting was revealed. She had been enjoying a large group of 70 at a National Night Out block party outside QVMC when the news arrived. The celebrations were in motion.
“It is awesome for Quincy, it is awesome for the future,” Bishop said. “It’s awesome for our kids who are going to be young adults and say, ‘Look what the community did for us.’”
New SRO at Quincy School District
Abraham Guzman is the new School Resource Officer for the Quincy School District, replacing longtime SRO Sal Mancini.
Unlike Mancini, whose children attended Quincy schools, Guzman’s progeny crack open the textbooks in East Wenatchee, so they will not get to see dad in uniform patrolling the hallways and bleachers or slapping high-fi ves with Quincy students.
Nevertheless, Guzman sounds excited about his upcoming one-year tenure as SRO.
“My chief and my captain thought that I did well with the community and with kids, and they looked forward to me filling that position,” Guzman said, referring to QPD Chief Kieth Siebert and QPD Capt. Ryan Green. “They thought that I would be a good fit.”
One reason for that belief is Guzman’s Hispanic heritage and bilingual skill. In a town that according to the latest census data is 79 percent Hispanic, having a Hispanic SRO would be a big help to the community, he said.
“I want to be a voice, I want to mentor kids and the community,” he said. “There are a lot of broken families.”
Of course, choosing Guzman was not only based on his roots. His personality had some to do with it as well, he said.
“I like to talk and be real with people,” he said. “I skateboard with kids if I can. Little things like that. We are all human beings.”
The new duties mean several changes for Guzman, starting with a new schedule free of night shifts, and filled with stops at all the district’s schools and at school events, as well.
As an SRO, his schedule is Monday-Friday, from 7:30 until school is out, as opposed to the 12- hour shifts he had while on patrol.