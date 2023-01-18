Trenten Calloway qualifies for state on first meet of season
Trenten Calloway, defending state champion in the 100-yard butterfly, qualified for the state championship in the 50-yard freestyle
Calloway finished first in the 50-yard freestyle at Moses Lake’s Tony St. Onge Boys Meet on Dec. 1, with a time of 22 seconds flat, with teammate Rami Escure finishing in sixth place, with 23.18 seconds.
Escure finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke with 28.63 seconds, and Calloway finished sixth with 29.90 seconds.
Calloway finished third in the 50-yard backstroke with 26.57 seconds and Escure finished fifth with 27.57 seconds.
Lastly, Calloway finished second in the 50-yard butterfly with 24.35 seconds and Escure finished fifth in the same event, with 25.05 seconds.
Community honors Dru Gimlin almost two decades later
On both ends of the basketball floor, Quincy’s 6’8” Dru Gimlin was a force on a strong Jacks basketball team back in the early 2000s. His jersey now hangs in the Quincy High School gym, retired, as a testament to a young life that ended too soon but also a legacy that continues to benefit Quincy youth and sports.
His jersey was rededicated in December before the boys game versus Omak, placed high on the wall next to the giant scoreboard in the QHS main gym after originally hanging at the previous high school, which is now the middle school.
The crowd’s attention was called to the jersey while the announcer reminded everyone about what a special player and student Gimlin was.
Head coach Scott Bierlink also presented Gimlin’s parents, Richard and Mikki, a framed jersey replica to take home.
Many in the Quincy community remember the young star athlete and the tragic auto accident that ended his life in February 2003.
Quincy School Board picks new president and vice president
Chris Baumgartner is the new president of the Quincy School Board of Directors, and its new vice president is Heather Folks-Lambert, following voting at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting.
Tricia Lubach nominated fellow board member Baumgartner to serve as president, and the voting was affirmative, with none voting against the nomination.
Baumgartner thanked Jack Foglesong for his service.
“We thank him for all the time and effort that he has given over the last year and a half as president of the Quincy School Board,” Baumgartner said.
The change was effective immediately, and Baumgartner led the rest of the meeting. Later, he said this is his third time for him as president of the board.
Foglesong became president of the board in July 2021.
Durfee is new deputy chief of operations at GCFD 3
David Durfee Jr. is the new deputy chief of operations at Grant County Fire District 3.
Durfee hails from Quincy but comes to this position from the Moses Lake Fire Department.
The duties involve staffing, training programs, recruitment, retention as well as a constant cooperation with the fire district’s commissioners ensuring that the district’s long- and short-term goals are accomplished, Durfee said.
“This is more of an administrative role, but I have in my description (being) able to respond on calls,” he said. “There will be times where I do respond on calls.”
Durfee said it’s been a longtime goal of his to reach an administrative position as a firefighter, a profession to which he has devoted 22 years of his life.
He is currently pursuing a degree in Fire Administration at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore. Classes are primarily online.