Quincy soccer players help lift Wenatchee-based team to
national youth championship
Quincy’s Isaac López and Jorge “Juju” Núñez, Jr. achieved something few people of their age dare dream of, let alone accomplish: They were part of a youth soccer team from Wenatchee that won a national tournament in Colorado in July.
The squad, known as Wenatchee FC B05 Oyston (the B represents the players’ gender, the 05 the last two digits of the players’ year of birth, and Oyston the last name of their head coach) accomplished the feat in Commerce City, Colo.
Wenatchee FC B05 Oyston was one of three Wenatchee FC teams that qualified for the National Premier League nationals in their different age brackets. According to Matt Wisen, soccer analyst for NCW Life and a longtime coach and advocate for Wenatchee FC, they were the only teams from Washington at the tourney.
In the tournament, the Wenatchee FC team finished the group stage undefeated, with three wins and no losses, 11 games in favor and six against.
In the next round, they faced off against North Carolina’s Triangle United, winning 4-1. The next game pitted Wenatchee FC against Steel United (Calif.), in the soccer equivalent of a slugfest. Wenatchee FC prevailed 5-3.
Next up, Wenatchee dispatched Southern Soccer Academy from Marietta, Ga., 2-1, earning a ticket to the finals, where they defeated Steel United, 5-1.
López, 16, is a first-year member of the team, hailing from the Spokane Sounders. The trips from Quincy to Spokane were time-consuming, which made Wenatchee FC a better alternative, he said. He tried out and made the team, and felt immediately that he was part of something special.
“We all carry the same passion, the same hunger to go out there and compete,” Lopez said. “That’s the key to this team.”
That passion came in handy in the rarefied Colorado air.
“Nothing to do but fight through it,” Lopez said of the altitude, similar to that of Denver, more than 5,000 feet above sea level.