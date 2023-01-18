Quincy High School student wins national FFA competition in Utah
Levi Kukes of Quincy won the Western National Range Land Top Hand award, in early November in Utah.
Kukes explained that there is no “Eastern” National award, since there’s only range land in the western U.S., and thus this award makes Kukes tops in the nation in this particular field of ag education.
“This was totally out of left field,” Kukes said of his performance in Utah.
The competition entailed identifying close to two dozen plants out on the range, memorizing all sorts of facts about them, from whether they were native or introduced, annual or perennial, and solve a variety of problems regarding the plants.
That’s just one part of the work. Other tasks include describing the type of soil on a plot of land, determining the biomass, and using math to determine the amount of forage produce per acre and how much cattle it could feed.
This award closed athe book on years of preparation for Kukes. A state FFA champion last year, he competed in nationals last year as well. And even though he did not win state this year, he made it to nationals, and came back home with more than just a good story to tell.
Surrounded by peers from all over the country, Kukes said he could tell he had taken the competition a lot more seriously than some other participants had.
“I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of the other students and a lot of them are there because it’s a contest, it’s fun, and some of them are there because it’s a genuine passion,” the latter group had a lot fewer members than the former, Kukes added.
“Some people were there because they just wanted to go to Utah,” Kukes said.
County’s incumbents run the show on Election Night
The incumbent candidates facing challengers for three Grant County offices – clerk, assessor and auditor – fared well in the first General Election ballot count, released Nov. 8, making it all but certain the incumbents will keep their positions.
Each of them enjoyed a margin of at least 40% over the other candidate in their races on election night and have maintained their leads in subsequent ballot counts, including the count released Nov. 14.
Voting percentages changed little from Nov. 8. Below are the most recent ballot counts as of Monday night.
In the race for Grant County clerk, the incumbent, Kimberly Allen, had 9,706 votes, good for 70% of the total counted.
Michele Jaderlund led Richard Stevens in the race for county auditor. She garnered 11,370 votes, or 75% of the total counted.
In the race for county assessor, Melissa McKnight outdistanced James H. Liebrecht.
Grant County officials planned to certify local election results Nov. 29.
City council picks plans for future fieldhouse project
A major recreational enhancement envisioned for Quincy’s Lauzier Park area took a step forward last week with the Quincy City Council choosing one of four concepts for a fieldhouse.
The fieldhouse concept has been under consideration at City Hall since at least the beginning of last year.
What size, the price tag and what functions it would serve were all questions to be studied. A sketch of a possible fieldhouse layout published at www.qvpr.com in January 2022 showed how 7-on-7 soccer fields, pickleball courts and basketball courts could be housed in a new facility under a membrane roof.
A fieldhouse would provide places for year-round play and exercise. It has also been touted as a potentially great venue for tournaments and a tourism magnet for the city.
The council’s vote during its Nov. 15 meeting likely did not settle all the questions around such a project, but it did give the city staff direction.
New gear for Grant County Fire Protection District 3
Local firefighters have long had special tools to rescue people from inside a crumpled vehicle after a collision, but now they have battery-powered equipment that is easier and faster to use.
In November, Grant County Fire District 3 received three new “e-tools” designed to open spaces to extract people safely at accident scenes.
Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Jim Kling, displayed the three new battery-powered tools, one of which is a ram, which can be used to move a car dash or steering wheel,
Kling said. another tool is called a cutter, which will “cut right through a vehicle like it’s a piece of paper,” Kling said.
The third is a spreader, and it will probably be used the most, he said.
The district has had similar, but hydraulic-powered, tools for many years. The advantages of the battery-powered tools were clear to Kling and Lt. Michele Talley.
The new gear does not rely on a hydraulic pump.
“This way you don’t have to deal with a pump and a bunch of hoses hooked to the tools,” Kling said.
The new gear starts with a push of a button.