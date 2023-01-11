Hometown Harvest brings three days of fun to fall calendar
A new community-wide, three-day festival combined some longstanding favorite autumn events with some exciting new ones, all in the Hometown Harvest Fest package Oct. 14-16 in Quincy and the surrounding area.
The fun began Friday, Oct. 14, with the B Street Family Block Party, with free entry and free games and lots of prizes.
That was to be followed by the Celebration of Culture & Harvest on Saturday afternoon, also free, at the Quincy museum grounds.
Saturday evening featured Art, Wine & Brews at Quincy Public Market, a ticketed event.
Saturday and Sunday, the Lions and Becerra Gardens hosted their traditional maze and pumpkin patch. And on Sunday, a guided bus tour took passengers on a tour of the data farms and their history.
All weekend a Wine Trail with a “passport” created by the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce guided participants to local wineries and a lavender farm and boutique. With enough locations stamped on one’s passport, one could enter to win prizes including a wine basket and a stay at The Lavender Ranch.
Last but not least, a guided bus tour Sunday at 2 p.m. took passengers on a tour of data farms in the area. Lisa Karstetter served as the guide and talked about the growth of data centers here.
“So, it’s a big weekend,” said Harriet Weber, the lead organizer of Hometown Harvest Fest. She has several dozen volunteers lined up to help run the events.
The Harvest Fest concept pools together efforts by the chamber of commerce, Quincy Valley Lions Club, Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum and other community members.
“The purpose of this is to allow the community but also tourists to come in and experience hometown at its best,” Weber said. “To take all these wonderful things about our valley and put them together in a great weekend for everybody to share.”
QPD Capt. Ryan Green earns chance to train with FBI
Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green was selected for elite training from the FBI in the Washington, D.C. area in October, with a return date of December, 2022.
The Post-Register asked Green and Chief of Police Kieth Siebert to comment about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, an educational experience like no other and what Green called “a dream come true.”
Green said the FBI National Academy is a professional course of study conducted as a 10-week program offering undergraduate and graduate level courses through the University of Virginia at the FBI campus in Quantico, Virginia. The training is hosted by the FBI and is free to participating agencies. Some of the training courses focus on police leadership, community engagement, communication, contemporary issues facing law enforcement executives, and physical fitness/mental health concerns.
The training would provide Green with different perspectives and insights facing law enforcement executives and organizations, allowing him to gain college level credits and build relationships with other law enforcement professionals around the world., he said.
QPD Chief Kieth Siebert said Green would be the first Quincy Police Department employee to attend this prestigious school, and called the FBI National Academy is the premier training ground for law enforcement executives.
Furthermore, he said he hoped Green would take over as the next chief of the QPD once Siebert retires.
“Although he has already shown the qualities needed to be an effective chief, this training will provide him with the tools necessary to lead the agency the best he can,” Siebert wrote in an email to the QVPR..
“We have a saying around the PD that every time someone leaves, we will hire better. I believe that is true for when I leave … he will be a better chief than I am. I am excited for the future,” he added.
QHS’ first exchange student in years proved a quick study
Gabriel Protopapas (Proto-PAPP-us) caught on quick.
Not just to life in America, not an easy task when you’re an exchange student, but to those two stalwarts of American life: burgers and football.
Born and raised in Denmark, Protopapas arrived last year as part of a Rotary Club exchange program, in an arrival that marked the return of the program to Quincy after the pandemic.
Among the highlights of the first three months of his stay were a touchdown and a sack for one of Quincy’s football teams, and discovering the greatness that is a juicy beef patty.
“There’s some pretty good burgers here,” he said.
And he’s just getting started. A basketball player in his native land, he wants to shoot hoop for his new school, too.
A junior at QHS, Protopapas says the school system in Denmark is quite different from the U.S., with the homeland having the tougher school system of the two.
Almost everything else is different, too. Prior to coming here, Protopapas says he thought Quincy would be smaller than it actually is.
The flight to the States took 12 hours to San Francisco, and then a couple more up to Seattle, and a third flight east to East Wenatchee’s Pangborn Memorial.
This being his first time away from Europe, not seeing his friends back home is tough, but he seems to be doing well in his new surroundings, not just scoring TDs and knocking over quarterbacks, but also attending Rotary meetings, and enjoying some of his classes like Ag Mechanics and Marketing.