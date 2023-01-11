B Street project continues to raise eyebrows, hackles
For the third time in a row, citizens brought their questions and concerns over the city’s B Street NE construction project to the Quincy City Council on Sept. 6.
Nine people sat in the audience. During the public comment period, no one spoke. The meeting agenda this time listed the B Street NE project, which would redo a six-block length of the street, as an agenda item, and when it came up, several attendees spoke.
Municipal Services Director Carl Worley opened the topic, explaining what steps the city plans next for the construction project and to address residents’ concerns.
“This is just an update to let you all know that we are working towards a resolution for whatever change may come of this,” he said. The project will be completed as it was designed, unless he receives other instruction from the council, and “then there would be modifications done to it.”
Mayor Paul Worley asked if the public had comments to make. The following are some of the questions, requests and comments made by members of the public.
Rob Sole, who owns a storage business on the street and spoke about the project and his concerns about it at the previous two meetings, asked if it were correct that the public will have at least three opportunities to comment in the future.
“That’s correct. I want to make it very clear, I understand we are going at this backwards … yes, there will be ample time for the public,” Carl Worley said.
Next, Gloria Gomez spoke about the now-restricted access to the property she and her husband own on B Street NE, the problem this creates for their trucking business, and what they can do with their property in the future. She urged the city to communicate with people on their end of B Street NE and let them have a say in the project.
“Just work with us,” she said. “Nobody has reached out to me.”
After Gomez, her husband, Luis Gomez, said the alley is not wide enough for trucks, addressing the city’s plan to make the alley the access to city streets for the industrial lots that have been closed off from B Street by a new curb. He said the alley is not wide enough.
“It’s not going to work for us,” he said.
Jacks football team’s win over Tonasket snaps two-year skid
The Jacks won their third game of the season in decisive fashion, 34-14, and went home with a 1 in the win column, ending a two-year drought.
The win night ended a two-year winless streak for the Jacks, and head coach Russ Elliott was happy the proverbial monkey was off the team’s back.
“0-and-two-years no longer,” Elliott said.
Despite the Jacks’ leading rusher Kenny Thompson leaving the field and not returning the rest of the game, the Jacks amassed an outstanding 448 yards of offense on the ground.
Running backs Jackson Yeates and Jayden Richards piled up the yards and both scored twice. Quarterback Ethan Gregg also ran for one touchdown.
Elliott said Yeates “ran his heart out” and Richards “just ran so hard.”
Yet, it was the Tigers who scored first, Elliott said. In the second quarter, the Jacks got going, with the offensive line picking up blocks and making way for the ball carriers.
Quincy led at halftime, 14-7.
Up north in Tonasket, it was a little windy, and the Jacks weren’t clicking on passes, Elliott said. Gregg threw for 18 yards, completing two passes out of 10 attempts.
“I’m happy to come up and get a win,” he said. “It kind of broke the ice. The kids have been working hard, and they definitely earned it.”
He was also proud of how the team stepped up after Thompson exited the game.
Yeates had 16 carries for 158 yards – an outstanding 9.9 yards per carry average.
Jayden Richards had 14 carries for 225 yards for an amazing 16 yards per carry on average.
Ethan Gregg had four carries for 28 yards.
DJ Frerks had three carries for 19 yards.
The Tigers generated 176 yards of offense and threw three interceptions.
David Gudino at defensive back, Brody Wallace at linebacker and Junior Villalpando at linebacker led in tackling with four apiece. Gudino grabbed two interceptions, and DJ Frerks at linebacker had one pick.