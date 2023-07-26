Clad in a Nike shirt and with his hat on backwards, Gabriel Protopapas could pass for a regular American teenager enjoying a cookout with his friends and neighbors.
But this cookout in early July is different. They are not here to hang out, these friends. They are here to say good-bye.
Protopapas, who spent the final third of 2022 and a little more than half of 2023 as an exchange student from Denmark, returned to his homeland last week.
With him he takes home a long list of adventures that took him from Jackrabbit Street, where he suited up for the Jacks in three sports, to Hawaii and California, Portland and Seattle which he visited with his host families.
“I’m thinking of all the good friends I made here,” he said. “I’ve got some family here, too, now, and I will miss them a lot.”
Another thing he will miss is the Mexican food Quincy had to offer. The school lunches? Not so much, he said.
Coming into Quincy, Protopapas said, he had a pretty good idea of what he was getting into.
“Little town, not a lot going on,” he said, describing his expectations. “But I still had fun here.”
Protopapas stayed with Kylie and Riley Youngren for a spell and also at the home of Hannah Gonzalez and Alfredo Aguilar.
Both sets of host parents were first-timers.
For Riley Youngren, the experience was really positive.
“It was really similar to what I was expecting,” he said. “Maybe what surprised me was how easy it was to incorporate (Protopapas) into our daily lives and routines.”
It helped, he said, that both Youngrens are involved at the school, so that made it easier to be there for Protopapas and support him and his activities.
It was not too expensive, Youngren said, and the only people who suffered were those wanting to eat leftovers now and then.
“No more leftovers,” Youngren said. “I don’t know if our food budget went up, but there were no more leftovers in the fridge.”
For Gonzalez, the experience was an eye-opener in a multitude of ways, starting with the fact that Protopapas is only seven years younger than she is, an anomaly in host parent-exchange student relationships.
“My boyfriend Alfredo is in Rotary and all the Rotarians were asking (him) if he would host. He asked me one day and I said ‘Noooo, I don’t think that’s the best choice, because we are super young.’ I’m 23 and (Aguilar) is 26.”
Eventually, “after a lot of bribing,” Gonzalez said, Aguilar convinced her.
“He said, ‘We are young, we got good energy, let’s provide a great experience for the (exchange) kid.’”
The experience went better than what Gonzalez expected.
“We clicked right away with him,” she said. “We had a similar sense of humor and similar interests. It’s been an amazing experience, 10 out of 10.”
Protopapas would be so game and so excited about all the little experiences in Quincy that Gonzalez got the idea of a big experience. They traveled to the Moda Center in Portland, to watch an NBA game.
“I was like, ‘Wow, he really loves traveling.’ And me and Fred were due for a vacation and we had never been on a beach vacation, so we said ‘Gabe, choose anywhere in the U.S. you want to go.’”
Hello, Hawaii.
After the trip to the Aloha State, the trio rested at home for three weeks, before going on to L.A.
The age thing was never a problem once Gonzalez and Aguilar set boundaries, she said.
“He was very respect(ful) of our boundaries,” she said. “I was worried but I ended up not needing to be worried, despite being so close in age.”
Gonzalez recommended that people wanting to be host parents need to keep an open mind to new experiences. They also need to be ready for a messy house if the exchange student is a boy, she said.
“I have a very clean house, and when (Gabriel) came, all of a sudden there were dishes all over the counter,” Gonzalez said with a laugh. “I had to plunge the toilet one time.”
Asked what he would still remember in 50 years, Protopapas did not mention the potty, but said he would remember his friends, his host families and the sports he played for the Jacks. He had played basketball before, but not competitively. For Quincy, he suited up in basketball, track and football.
“It was fun,” he said of the experience. He delivered a few hits on the gridiron, but he got hit a lot, too, he said with a laugh.
Hopefully all the marbles are still safely stored upstairs, after all those hits, because what awaits Protopapas is three more years of high school. His time with Uncle Sam does not count toward his graduation requirements.
If given the chance to do it over, Protopapas said he would, and would not take anything away from what he lived through, except the heat. And maybe, just maybe, enjoy the time a little bit more.
“(It felt like) the year went by pretty fast,” he said.
Those interested in being exchange students need to be ready to encounter many changes, and need to have the right attitude, he added.
“The year goes a lot better if you say yes when people ask you if you want to go do something,” he said. “Even if you don’t know the person, say yes.”