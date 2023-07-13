The largest wildfire near Quincy so far this year started Monday, July 10, and was well controlled by Wednesday, July 12, leaving more than 2,000 acres scorched in the hills above Crescent Bar and in the Trinidad and Lynch Coulee areas.
No one was reported injured in the blaze, named the Baird Springs Fire. No structures were damaged, but they were threatened by the flames. Evacuation notices rose to Level 3, urging residents to leave the area immediately, in western parts of Grant County and Douglas County.
It was the largest fire of the year to date within Grant County Fire District 3, said Tony Leibelt, GCFD3 chief. He added he thought it was also the largest fire in Grant County this year.
On Thursday, recalling the events that started Monday, Leibelt said local firefighters were alerted to smoke in the Baird Springs area, “which gets our attention.”
The area is a common place for fires, Leibelt said. There had been three prior fires there this year, at least one of which he said was caused by lightning. The area is also known for strong winds, which can spread fire fast.
Fire personnel quickly found the fire, roughly near Road W Northwest and Baird Springs Road Northwest, and mobilized, Leibelt said.
At first, the fire was burning to the northwest, but it turned 180 degrees and moved toward Trinidad and jumped State Route 28. The highway was closed Monday to Tuesday because of the fire.
Gusty wind whipped up the fire.
Mutual aid partners from nearby joined in the fight. Later, state resources arrived and took the lead in coordinating the response.
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the blaze started July 10 about 3 p.m. on the north side of Baird Springs Road, which runs up Lynch Coulee northeast from Trinidad.
A Red Cross emergency shelter was set up Monday in Quincy Middle School, which also hosted the incident management team.
The incident management team took command of the firefighting response Tuesday morning and had 210 personnel working on it that day.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Level 3 evacuation notices were lowered to Level 2. They dropped to Level 1 on Wednesday, July 12.
The fire covered an estimated 2,346 acres.
Heather Appelhof, public information officer for the Baird Springs Fire working with the interagency incident team, said Wednesday 95% containment was reached.
“Our team and many of the resources are starting to de-mobilize,” Appelhof said. “Our team tomorrow (Thursday, July 12) will be headed home, and a couple of engines from the Bureau of Land Management will be here tomorrow to finish out the remaining fire suppression repair and 5% of work that is left to do.”
There were a lot of different agencies helping fight the fire. The incident management team update Thursday stated the resources assigned to the fire included two crews, 102 personnel, 29 engines, three water tenders, and one piece of heavy equipment.
Helicopters and planes were also used.
Leibelt on Thursday, following several very busy days, did not have on-hand numbers of GCFD3 personnel and vehicles used.
On Wednesday evening, Appelhof expected the Level 1 notices to be lifted soon. There were still a couple of interior spots that were still a bit hot and smoldering, Appelhof added, but they were so far inside the perimeter that they didn’t pose a threat to containment of the fire.
Containment means one or more types of firebreak form a perimeter around the burned area beyond which the fire does not grow.
Several structures were threatened at one point, she said.
The Red Cross shelter set up in the middle school was open for a short time during the Level 3 evacuations, she said, and two individuals were known to have stayed there and left by Wednesday, July 12.
In its final update on the fire Thursday, the incident management team wrote the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
“Typically this fuel type, what you see with grass and brush, it burns very quickly and it can rapidly evolve and spread very quickly, especially when get into steep terrain or if you get any kind of winds on it,” Appelhof said. “That’s what we see a lot of times with these more desert type of fuels that the fires get very big very fast, but they do also ramp down pretty quickly once we get a handle on them.”
The fire suppression repair work is done toward the end of the interagency team’s work “to help mitigate the impacts to the ecosystem that either the fire operations or just the fire in general has caused,” she said.
Leibelt said some vineyard was lost and some orchards were impacted.
“Fortunately, no one got hurt throughout the whole event,” Leibelt said. “We lost no structures.”
He was very appreciative of the support received.
The incident went well, “Largely because of training we received and the cooperation among agencies, including the state and federal partners,” he said.