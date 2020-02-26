A storage building in George burned to the ground on Feb. 15 destroying everything inside.
The fire started at 5:48 p.m., the building was located at 204 East Sam Ave., according to a Grant County Fire District Three news release. The building was a double-wide manufactured home. It was being used as storage, said Ross Massey, duty officer in charge during the fire. No one was injured.
The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene, Massey said. Crews didn’t try to enter the building because it was collapsing, so they surrounded it and put water on the fire.
Wind and tall grass around the building did catch fire, but a wildland truck and crew helped contain the fire, he said.
Crews were able to hook up to hydrants in the area and while there was some wind, it didn’t hamper their firefighting efforts, Massey said.
It took crews eight minutes to arrive with three engines, one tender, one quick attack, two support, one command truck and about 15 firefighters, according to the news release. The fire was under control by 6:35 p.m. and crews monitored the fire until past midnight, Massey said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but is under investigation, according to the report.