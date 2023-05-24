The new fire marshal for the city of Quincy is Lt. Michele Talley, of Grant County Fire District 3.
She added the role of fire marshal April 17, building on her long experience and certifications. She is now in her 13th year with GCFD 3, having started as a volunteer firefighter in Quincy in 2009 but bringing years of prior experience. On May 1, she reached her 10-year anniversary as a career (employee) firefighter for the district.
The fire district provides a fire marshal to the city as part of their contract. The position opened with the retirement of Jim Kling.
Besides adding the new job title, Talley said in early May she was about to finish another certification that would position her to be promoted from lieutenant to captain.
Kling’s plan to retire was known, so she expressed an interest and got the training and certifications needed for fire marshal work. Then Kling kind of took her under his wing, she said, for the last six months of his tenure.
“I’m pretty excited about it. I am still capturing what has been done in past practices,” she said. “And my goal is to really enhance that community risk-reduction part of it.”
The prevention side of the work has long interested her, and she likes teaching, interacting with people and educating them on stopping fires before they happen.
The fire marshal has to inspect and sign off on such structural items as fire alarm systems, fire pump systems, underground fuel tanks and hydrants. She does plan reviews for construction projects, and with almost 30 going on at once, she is busy.
She has to enforce the fire code at businesses, inspecting things such as fire extinguishers, but she said she doesn’t want to approach the fire marshal work like a “fire cop,” eager to write up infractions.
She will also be seen outdoors testing the functioning and water pressure of each fire hydrant in the city.
Another facet of the new job is to investigate the origination and cause of fires within the city limits. Talley said she expects she may also do more investigations outside Quincy in the future, as well, because of changes at the county.
All of this would be enough to keep anyone occupied, but Talley is also a Lions Club member and a commissioner on the board of the local hospital district.
She said it is has been interesting as a commissioner lately to add a touch of her perspective in firefighting and prevention to the design work for the Quincy Valley Medical Center replacement facility going on now.
While her regular workday has changed, Talley is still a firefighter responding to calls when needed, still an emergency medical technician and helps with training.
In small fire districts, it is common for everyone to wear multiple hats. Even GCFD3 chiefs Tony Leibelt and David Durfee respond to major calls or as needed.
“When it’s go-time, it’s all hands on deck,” Talley said.
She said her husband, Dave Talley, a former Quincy School District educator and volunteer firefighter, understands the interruptions that come with the job, such as being called away during a meal or in the middle of the night.
She got her start in California and has served in the firefighting field for 29 years. After a family move to Oregon, she started again in a volunteer fire agency and became a district chief.
Then, with a family move to Quincy, she started over as a volunteer in GCFD3. But it was worth it to her, because she enjoys the work so much.
“It’s truly a way of life, it’s not just a job,” she said.
The local district often looks for more volunteers.
“There’s both career firefighters and there’s volunteers, and we need them all,” she said.
Based on her experience in working in recruiting and retention for the district, Talley said volunteers usually have one or two motivations. They may want the training leading to certification; GCFD3 offers all the training for free, and “that’s huge,” Talley said. But the majority of volunteers just want to make a difference for their communities.
The district also has a resident firefighter program, which is another way to get into the field as a volunteer with the aim of becoming a career firefighter.