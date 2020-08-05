Incidents involving fireworks have injured 173 people this year in Washington, according to data from the state fire marshal’s office.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office has received 265 reports as of July 22 of fire and injury incidents so far this year; 173 injuries and 92 fires.

Injuries to the face or hands, burns, and hearing or vision loss have been reported. About a third of the injuries were due to a person being hit by a firework, and about a third due to a person holding a firework after lighting it. 62% of injuries were attributed to legal fireworks, and 21% of injuries were to children under the age of 18, according to the release.

Most of the injuries occurred between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. the night of July 4, and one incident involving a mortar-style firework killed a person in Snohomish County.

The 92 reported fires resulted in a little under $68,000 in property loss. Most fires occurred between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. on July 4. In total, nine fires burned in residential areas and 51 were vegetation fires, according to the news release.