Fireworks under scrutiny; Van Baugh honored for 10-year anniversary

Quincy residents’ enthusiasm for fireworks on the Fourth of July got the attention of city leaders, and Mayor Paul Worley hinted the city is considering changing the rules for fireworks’ use.
In his Mayor’s Report toward the end of a short meeting of the Quincy City Council on July 5, Worley remarked on the city getting through a wild Fourth for fireworks.
“A lot of people shooting off fireworks later and longer than they probably were supposed to,” Worley said.
The city’s public safety committee is going to look at either a plan to reduce the hours during which fireworks may be used or cancel it altogether, he said. Shooting off fireworks has “got out of hand” for a couple of years, “and it’s not getting any better,” he added.
Fire Chief Tony Leibelt, of Grant County Fire District 3, commenting on the fireworks this year said it might not be a bad idea for homeowners to look at fire-wise landscaping.
Also, Worley congratulated Howard Van Baugh, deputy chief of the city’s Public Works Department maintenance supervisor for reaching 10 years of service with the city. He presented Van Baugh with an anniversary award, which was followed by a hearty round of applause.
“We appreciate when these guys stick around,” Worley said. “We hope he sticks around for another 10, anyway.”