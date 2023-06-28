Folk-pop duo Phoenix brings its award-winning style to George on the Fourth

A duo with an eclectic sound and a passion for music will visit George next week.
Phoenix, composed of Tim and Kathy Crosby, will bring their unique fusion of folk and pop from their hometown of Salem, Ore. This is their fourth time visiting George, where they have played the Community Coffeehouse and the Fourth of July celebration in years past.
A lifelong musician who was the church organist in the third grade and who teaches music to this day, Kathy hails from Clatskanie, (CLATS-can-eye) in northern Oregon, while her husband and musical partner Tim is from Colorado, but has lived in Salem for half a century. He is also a longtime musician, having begun in middle school. They met when he auditioned to be in her bluegrass band. The band was together for 20 years until the pandemic came and they all went their separate ways.
“That’s when we became a duo,” Kathy says. They kinda-sorta kept the name, to make it a little easier for the public to recognize them. As a band, they were Kathy Boyd and Phoenix Rising. As a duo, they got rid of the entire name, except for one word.
At the same time, they wanted a name that was different from the band’s since the band played bluegrass and the duo wanted to try other genres.
To this day, they still get crowds asking where the other half of the band went, Kathy says with a laugh. One member aged out, and another got a job fixing antique airplanes, which left the two musicians who were married to each other.
Despite there being no lack of horror stories about working with one’s spouse, Kathy says it’s been great for them.
“We are best friends, we do everything together,” she says. “We love being together, and we are both private music instructors, and we bring that to our collaboration.”
The duo has traveled as far as Nashville to perform, and they are already planning a trip back to the Music City, since they have been nominated as Duo of the Year and their album “Viewpoint” has been nominated as Americana/Folk Album of the Year, in the annual competition known as the Josie Awards, one of the most highly respected awards of the independent music industry. The awards ceremony will be at Nashville’s fabled Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 22.
This is their third nomination for a Josie. They have won five IMEA (International Music and Entertainment Awards), and four Global Music Awards.
“We have been doing this a long time,” she said. Not even being quarantined could stop them. They performed online, and Tim kept on teaching music. They even went on tour, carrying a lot of hand sanitizer and masks
Since the quarantine, they have been adding several tried-and-true hits to their repertoire, in addition to their own stuff. Their version of Paul Simon’s “The Boxer” in which the protagonist is a woman, “has been by far our biggest hit,” she says.
“We changed the boxer to a woman, which I think spoke to a lot of people,” she says. “The little things we changed in there really made it ours.”
Their latest single is called “Calamity Blues.”
“We are excited to be back in George for the Fourth of July,” she said. “We love it up there. Love having a piece of that cherry pie. We love the people and the Kooys have been very good to us over the years, so we are very excited to be coming back.”