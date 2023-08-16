More than three years after she was first appointed to the Quincy School Board, Heather Folks-Lambert is seeking a full term on the board, replacing Chris Baumgartner, who chose not to seek re-election.
Folks-Lambert will face off against the head of marketing at Quincy Valley Medical Center, Shannon Durfee, in the general election in November.
The parent of two children enrolled in the district, Folks-Lambert says there are many things she’s proud of about her time on the board so far, starting with the improvements on districtwide communication between QSD and the families, from a revamped website, a more active social media presence, parent-led groups, and apps that allow parents a deeper level of knowledge of their child’s academic progress at school.
“I’m also really proud of the strides made in our early education program,” she said. “In Quincy, I think it’s important we pull every lever we have available to us so we can ensure that every kid has access to a high-quality early education.’’
Asked what was left there to do, Folks-Lambert said she would like to see further progress in closing educational gaps.
“I’d really like to see us well positioned to develop graduates who are going to be leaders in the agricultural industry,” she said. “We have a great technical education program.” She also highlighted the 100-percent graduation rate of QHS in 2023.
“I’m a product of public education,” the Garfield High (Seattle) grad said. “I went to a public university in Nebraska. I value education deeply. Teaching is not my gift but education opens the world to everybody in such a huge way. I consider myself a lifelong learner and I would love for every student to have that same passion for education that I have.”
Furthermore, she said that she is highly impressed by the people running every aspect of the district, from paraeducators and teachers and drivers and nurses.
“Everybody is so dedicated,” she said.
Asked what she’d like to see in four years, she said she’d like to see the graduation rates at QHS “blasting the state average.
“I’d like to see us sailing past the state graduation average,” she said. “I’d like to see all students continue to close the pandemic learning gap and all students interested having a chance to take advantage of Running Start. I want every kid well prepared to be a productive member of the community.”
Regarding the role of the school district in the issue of gender equality, Folks-Lambert said, “every kid deserves to have a safe space to learn. Much of the response to a lot of the divisive issues is mandated by state law.”
If a transgender student or a student from an ethnic minority wanted to come study in Quincy, Folks-Lambert said she would say “‘Please, come. We are not turning anybody away.” Students in Quincy should feel safe, seen and accepted, she added.
If she were to lose the election, Folks-Lambert said she would find a way to continue to contribute. Asked if that would involve electoral races, she said maybe.
“There’s a lot of different ways to contribute,” she said.