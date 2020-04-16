The Quincy Community Food Bank opened a new drop off location for donations last week.
The new location is at the Basin Pacific Insurance offices at 17 E St. SE, according to a news release. The new location will be helpful because people can drop off donations Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Food Bank Manager Teri Laney said. The food bank itself could only receive donations two days a week before, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., when Laney is working.
“We haven’t had a steady drop off location before like this,” Laney said. “I think that it would be helpful. It will give the community another option.”
Overall the food bank is doing fairly well, she said. It has great affiliations with companies that provide them with food, including WalMart. Families can come twice a week.
“The quantity of what we have to give out is up and down,” Laney said. “There are times that the coolers and freezer is completely maxed out and other times it is almost empty.”
It did see an increase in the number of people using the food bank this winter, she said. It is normal to see a bit of an uptick as some of the field workers are not struggling, but this year they saw a 5% to 10% increase from the average.
“We used to run about 150 families during the winter and I think our most was probably 185 families this winter,” Laney said.
In the future, the food bank plans to expand, she said. It has purchased the building across the alley from it. It will need to tear down the structure, though, and rebuild it before it can be used.
The food bank isn’t sure when that will happen, Laney said.
give the community another option. They don’t always know what the food bank options are and we’re limited. It is just twice a week in the mornings so I think it will give a wider opportunity for the community to donate.
Two days a week I’m there working from eight to 12:30, but not everyone knows that Tuesday and Friday.