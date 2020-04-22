The Quincy Community Food Bank, located at 210 1st Ave SE, has seen an increase in people visiting since the COVID-19 outbreak. But, they have also seen an increase in donations as well.
Since the outbreak, there has been somewhat of an increase in customers to the food bank but not as many as expected, said Teri Laney, manager of the Quincy Community Food Bank. She estimates that they have helped an additional 30-50 families on top of their normal 240 families a week. In a press release, Gov. Jay Inslee stated that an estimated 1.6 million people in Washington State were expected to depend on food banks the week of April 7; double the usual number.
In the beginning, there was uncertainty, but it didn’t last long, said Laney. Just like most businesses, the safety of the volunteers and community members was a big concern. Volunteers have been committed regardless, said Laney. In order to make the process safer for everyone, the food bank started a contactless sign in. A volunteer at the bank would sign people in for them and help them either pick a premade box of food or help them quickly put one together. While this is a safer method, it results in not as many choices for those receiving the food.
Though the COVID-19 crisis has impacted a lot of people, it has only shown the support that Quincy has for its community members. “I’ve been here seven years and this is the most money that has come in at one time,” said Laney. She uses the donated funds to shop for items to give out at the food bank. Laney mentioned that she shops locally in order for the money to stay local as well. There have also been a lot of food donations Laney said.
“Washingtonians are generous neighbors who rise to the occasion, and this is a moment for individuals to make a difference,” Inslee said in a press release.
For those who would like to donate to the food bank, some of the items that are very useful are box dinners, cereal and rice, Laney said.