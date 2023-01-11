A building that stood along State Route 28 in Quincy for 70 years was torn down in recent weeks, opening up a corner next to the Akins Fresh Market grocery store.
The Mt. Vernon Apartments building was a light blue, single-story row of 11 small residential units at 700 Second Ave. SW, at the southeast corner of the intersection of F Street SW, aka SR-28, and Second Avenue SW.
Demolition began before the holidays, on Dec. 19. On Monday, only rubble and wood debris remained, highlighted with snow.
The owner of the property, John Akins Sr., according to Grant County records, could not be reached for comment on his plans for the property.
The lot is 6,957 square feet and adjoins the parking lot of Akins grocery store on two sides. It is zoned by the city of Quincy as City Business, the same as the store site.
The apartment units had stood vacant for some time, since at least the middle of 2022.
According to public records, John Akins Sr. bought the Mt. Vernon apartments property in October 2021 from Lischka LLC.
Paul Lischka said the property was owned for many years by Fred Lischka Properties, of Quincy, and the structure was built in 1952.
What will become of the site of the former apartment building remains to be seen.
Quincy is enjoying some new business activity along the same thoroughfare, with an auto parts store being built a few blocks to the east, a locally owned pizza eatery starting up in the other direction, and most recently, a large pizza chain opening an outlet about two blocks west of the former apartments site.