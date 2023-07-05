Former sheriff candidate Joe Harris seeks spot on Port of Quincy board

Less than a year after his name last made an electoral ballot in Grant County, former Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris is back at it.
Harris is running for a spot on the Port of Quincy Board of Commissioners, held by longtime commish Patric Connelly, now on his 27th year on the board.
“One of the reasons I’m running and one of the reasons I’m still interested in politics is I’m sick and tired of hearing, ‘Well, we just can’t do that,’” Harris said. “OK, well, we sit around and we talk about what we can’t do. Let’s talk about what we can do.”
Declaring himself a big believer in term limits and stating that he thinks Connelly has done a great job, Harris says it’s time for a change.
“My message resonated with a lot of people and I had a lot of people reach out to me and suggest that I ran,” he said. “With my background and my education, it’s a good fit.”
Harris, who has a doctorate in administration from Capella University, says there needs to be changed constantly in the system.
“Nothing against my opponent. I know him, I like him, I have nothing against him, I think he’s done a great job,” Harris said. “But there comes a time when you need a fresh set of eyes, a younger set of eyes.”
He later added, “I bring a fresh perspective and a little bit more energy.”
Both Connelly and Harris are running for the spot that represents District 2. The port’s website described the land included in the District as Block 71, the city of George, rural areas of George and part of West Slope.
A resident of the area surrounding George, Harris said he looks at the city’s location, halfway between Seattle and Spokane, and it hints of a great potential.
“The port district partners with the city but there’s a lot more that could be done,” he said.
The Port of Quincy, for example, could take a more active role in George’s continued struggle to get water to its citizens and facilities, he said, citing a problem a nearby town to the south is experiencing at the same time.
“The city of Mattawa does not have enough water rights to continue to grow. The Port of Mattawa has a lot of water rights, so when we were there, we were talking about having an interlocal agreement between the two entities, in which they could share water and help each other grow.”
To Harris, that’s a good example of a good perspective, finding other towns facing the same or similar issues and trying what they have tried.
“Say, ‘Hey, look, this is not the only place in Washington that has this problem, and it’s not the only place in the country that has this problem, so what can we do to be creative?”
George, Harris said, is a poor city, with a small tax base, and not a lot of infrastructure.
“(Add) A little bit of investment, involving a whole bunch of people and entities, and there’s no reason George can’t sustain itself,” he said. “There’s no reason why George can’t have its own police department. All that stuff comes from taxes, and taxes come from growth and development.”
