On Sept. 19, Discovery Health, Atlas Genomics and Lifeline Ambulance collaborated to bring free COVID-19 testing to Quincy on behalf of the request from the Grant County Health Department.

502 tests were performed at the drive through event at Quincy High School from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., said Tyler Regier, Team Leader for Lifeline Ambulance. There were less than 20 staff overall that ran the entire event. As soon as the event was over, staff delivered the tests to the lab before they close at 10 p.m. in order to make sure results would be processed as soon as possible.

The same testing event was scheduled to occur in Moses Lake on Sept. 17 and 18, but due to smoky conditions, was only held on the second day. They only collected 261 tests at the Moses Lake testing, which is about half the number they collected in Quincy the following day.

Moses Lake and Quincy are the top two areas with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Grant County Health Department website.

Confidential results are available within 1-2 days of the event according to advertised posters.