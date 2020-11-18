Local 11-year-old Devany Ochoa and her dog Gucci took home the grand prize in the Quincy area cutest rescue dog contest.

With the grand prize, Ochoa won $200, a free grooming service at Poochie Do’s in Quincy, and a training lesson with Susan Mikolasy, a professional trainer.

“Life would not be the same without a dog like you. You’re there when I need you to help me through,” Ochoa wrote in her entry. Contestants were asked to include a short story on how rescuing a pet changed their life.

Ochoa was not the only winner; second prize went to Jessica Kiehn and her rescue dog Dax, who was rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea and brought to Spokane. Third prize went to Amey Trujillo and her dog Blake, who her family took in at first as a foster dog from the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Other honorable mentions included Gus, owned by Bob and Margaret Linder; Baby, owned by Eva Smith; and Lulu, owned by Leslie Tobin.

The entries were judged by Quincy Mayor Paul Worley, Microsoft Data Project Manager Gigi Lowry and Mikolasy. The contest was sponsored by Friends of the Shelter and received 18 entries.