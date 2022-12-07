A fundraiser for a young man who was injured in an October two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 where another man lost his life will take place this month at Sagecliff Resort in George.
According to Teah Paul, house manager at Tendrils Restaurant at Sagecliff, Santa Claus will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, with a visit with the jolly guy in the red jacket going for $5 per person, and all of the proceeds going to help the family of 17-year-old Ben Belino, who suffered serious injuries in the accident.
“There’s a long recovery ahead of him,” Paul said of Belino.
The fundraiser will also feature the decorating of Christmas cookies and a playing of the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”