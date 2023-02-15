Fundraiser started for Quincy teacher recovering from brain surgery

People from across North Central Washington are rallying around a Quincy teacher who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last week.
Brad Jones, who lives in Cashmere, had what friends call an “out of the blue” medical emergency a week before the Super Bowl, and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the surgery took place
In the meantime, and in the days thereafter, people from both communities have come to the aid of the Jones family, including the start of a GoFundMe campaign online to raise funds for his medical care bills, which look to be substantial.
Jones, who teaches fifth grade in Quincy, is doing well, after his surgery, but still seems a little forgetful after his ordeal.
Nevertheless, the family remains hopeful that the worst is over, despite the grueling recovery ahead, said Nicky Clennon, who has known Jones’ wife since the sixth grade, and who is the director of the Cashmere Valley Museum and Cultural Center.
Clennon said Jones is doing better, but “it’s still going to be a rough road.”
Doctors do not know yet whether the tumor is benign or malignant, Clennon said, but she added that the CT scan showed it might be benign but it was not certain yet.
Jones is the father of two children, and Clennon says, is a man for whom his students are his second family, to the point that one of the first things he was able to say after surgery was to ask when he could go back to teaching his students.
“They are just people who are so full of joy and find life and love in every place that they are,” Clennon said of the Joneses.
The thing that’s most needed is financial assistance right now, Clennon said. Later on, once the Joneses are back in Cashmere, friends will start a meal train as well as start other ways to help.
As of Monday night, the fundraiser had raised about $10,000 of its $50,000 goal.
“They appreciate cards, notes, pictures and texts that a lot of people have sent them,” Clennon said “Lyndsay has them up in his room to show Brad that people are thinking about him.”
To get to the GoFundMe fundraiser, go to www.gofundme.com, click on ‘Search,’ then type in “Brad Jones Brain Surgery,” and then click on the photo of fundraiser started by Clennon.
“They bring so much positivity to other people’s lives, that this seems like an awesome time to show them how much they are appreciated,” Clennon said.
Lyndsay Jones was not available for comment prior to press time.