Brad Jones, the Quincy teacher diagnosed with a brain tumor a few weeks ago is doing well, resting at home and still waiting for more test results, his wife, Lyndsay said in in a phone interview from their home in Cashmere.
“We just visited the school today,” said Lyndsay on Monday about her husband’s workplace, Monument Elementary. “It was wonderful. We hope to go back on Friday and visit Brad’s class.”
The fundraising efforts for Jones continue, with the school selling popcorn to raise funds, and the Wacoka Kiwanis in Cashmere hosting a dinner in mid-March for Jones’ family, likely at Cashmere’s Vale Elementary School. Lastly, the GoFundMe campaign started by Lyndsay’s longtime friend and Cashmere Museum director Nicky Clennon is still going strong, having raised about $17,000. The goal is $50,000.
“The support has been awesome,” Lyndsay said.
In another phone interview about a week prior to Monday’s chat, Lyndsay described the tumor as heart-shaped and golf-ball sized.
“Physically, Brad is doing really well. He can brush his teeth and walk and do all the normal things we do as adults,” she said during the earlier interview, adding that he had already started plans to undergo physical, speech and occupational therapy daily.
One of the first things he said once the fog of the surgery started clearing was to ask about his class, Lyndsay said.
“He makes such a point to get to know each one of those kids,” she said. “He has always wanted to be a teacher.”
This is not the first time in recent memory that the Joneses get hit with bad news. Their son had a brain tumor at age 1. He is 9 now, Lyndsay said, and a year after that tumor, Brad was diagnosed with testicular cancer. And earlier this year, the same boy was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
“We have been through a lot of hard situations,” she said. “We have received so much wonderful support. I truly believe Brad’s going to recover. It’s scary to think that I may never have the Brad that I know back, but I also know that our brains are capable of healing, and I have to believe that that’s what’s going to happen.”
To help the Joneses, go to www.gofundme.com and type in “Brain surgery Brad Jones” on the search field. Then click on the fundraiser led by Clennon.
“I have always known that Brad was a good teacher,” Lyndsay said. “But to have so many people reach out, and say such wonderful things about him, about how great of a teacher he is, about how much kids love him, and whatnot, it’s been really reassuring that Brad is in the right profession.”
She then added, “We are just so grateful that everybody has stepped up to support him. We are surrounded by wonderful people and (saying) thank-you will never convey the feeling I have in my soul for all the people that have helped us.”