This last week, Grant County Fire District #3(GCFD#3) brought Santa Claus to nearly every neighborhood in the Quincy Valley.

Over the course of five days, GCFD#3 brought a small parade through all of Quincy city limits and George in an effort to bring the Christmas spirit to residents this year. With lights and sirens, a fire engine, a truck pulling a trailer with Santa and his sleigh, a fire district SUV and a side by side drove up and down nearly every street in town. Lots of smiles, waves and “happy holidays” could be seen and heard as they made their way through town. Each vehicle was decked out with Christmas lights and the side by side carried a speaker playing holiday tunes.

Some residents even had non perishable food to give to the parade procession to be donated to the Quincy Food Bank. While this year’s objective was to simply bring Christmas cheer, the fire district was grateful for the community’s generosity.

Some residents watched from their windows, some in their doorways, and some lined the sidewalk to see the procession.

Michele Talley, GCFD#3 firefighter and resident coordinator, said that they have received a great response from the community and that they are open to the idea of turning it into an annual parade; possibly a lighted parade and to include the entire community.