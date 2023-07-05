GCFD 3 deputy chief earns fire-administration degree from EOU

David Durfee, deputy chief of operations at Grant County Fire District 3, graduated from Eastern Oregon University this spring with a bachelor of science in Fire Services Administration.
Eastern Oregon University is located in La Grande, Ore., 217 miles southeast of Quincy.
And you thought your commute was bad.
Nah, EOU’s Fire Services Administration degree was 100 percent online, so Durfee not only did not have to commute, he held a full-time job and built a house while getting his degree.
All in all, it took six years.
“I just started taking a couple of classes per quarter, and it seems like right before I got the job (with GCFD 3) I was able to finish,” he said.
Durfee, who started as a volunteer for GCFD 3 in 2001 at age 16, says that the seed of wanting to get his degree was planted very early on.
“I don’t remember a time when I did not want to be in the fire service,” he said. In addition to his time as a volunteer, he served as a lieutenant at GCFD 3, before moving on to the Moses Lake Fire Department, and then ultimately coming back to Quincy as deputy chief last year.
“I knew that this (degree) would be something that I would have to do in order to achieve the goal of being chief of a department someday,” Durfee says.
The biggest challenge was making time to study in detriment of family time, Durfee said.
EOU is one of the closest colleges that offers such a program, which made the decision to enroll easier, he said. There was not much in the area of hands-on work, so he never had to travel to La Grande, he added.
Instead, he delved deep into the areas of personnel-labor relations, media studies, critical thinking, discussion groups and similar tasks.
“It’s more about how to manage budgets, plan for disasters, investigate fires, and such,” he said.
The program asks a lot of a student, especially one who knows that it’s going to take a while.
“When you start the program you feel like you’re never going to be able to finish,” he said. “You’re like,’I don’t know why I chose to start this.’ And you just have to grind.”
Sometimes life got in the way, and the toughest part was to make the decision to keep on going, and not opt for taking a quarter’s worth of classes off here or there.
Asked to share three things he did not know about the administrative side of firefighting that he knows now, Durfee said:
1) “It’s all about people. The people you manage and the people you serve. You have the firefighting skills, and the knowledge and the ability,” but if you don’t treat people with respect, it’s not going to go well for you.”
2) “Relationships within organizations and other entities. I did not realize how much we gain knowledge and share knowledge from one another. It does not have to be in the fire services field, it can be from other emergency services like police, or relationships with different councils, like the city, the port, the city of George. It’s all about building relationships.”
3) “Being a role model. When you are in a position like the deputy chief position, people look at you for direction and guidance. It’s very important that you learn that you’re being watched all the time, on and off work. (You’re) trying to reflect the department you work at, all the time.”
Now that there’s presumably a nail on the wall with some mighty precious cargo on top of it, the task becomes nurturing the three things he mentioned above, this time as deputy chief of the department where his career started 22 years ago, as a teenager.
“I want to build those (skills) up to where I can feel like I’m on a path where I can maybe manage to do a master’s (degree), but right now I’m just focusing on strengthening those three priorities.”
Lastly, Durfee encouraged others to take advantage of learning opportunities, and not just in the fire services field but in any field.
“We are all lifetime learners,” he said. “The more we continue to educate ourselves (the more) we grow. Never stop learning. That’s how I decided to choose to do things in my life.”