The Grant County Health District reported two more COVID-19 associated deaths in the last week, bringing the total to 27 in Grant County.

Both residents were women from Moses Lake; one in her 70s and the other in her 80s. Both had underlying health conditions putting them at a higher risk of severe complications from a COVID-19 infection.

The health district recorded 68 new cases of the virus over the weekend. The total number of cumulative cases now stands at 3,789 in the county. Moses Lake continues to lead the county with 1231 cumulative cases, and the Quincy area is not far behind with 931 cases as of Nov. 9.