The George city council passed a motion to draft lease agreements to move the George Public Library to the Catholic charities community room. The item was discussed during the Oct. 20 council meeting.

The community room is a good size space that will meet the needs of the library, said Darryl Piercy, George Building Official. Both of the other parties involved, the Catholic charities and North Central Washington Libraries, were in favor of the motion. The city of George will have separate agreements with each of the parties.

After agreements are reached, the George Public Library would be open as soon as early 2021, possibly Jan. 3 or 4, Piercy said.

The move to the community room is not a permanent solution as the lease for the space would only be for a maximum of two years. However, as a short term solution, it is suitable because of the excess of parking and accessibility, as well as the room’s roughly 3,000-square-foot area.

“It’s a pretty nice facility,” Piercy said.

The city of George has been looking for a new location for the public library since the former building was condemned after an inspection found potential for mold growth due to the leaking roof. The city voted to end the lease of the condemned building in September. The library had been closed since the spring due the Coronavirus pandemic.