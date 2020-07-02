The annual George Fourth of July celebrations will be much more somber this year due to Coronavirus related restrictions.

Gone is the iconic giant cherry pie, Cherry Bomb Fun Run, food and market vendors, parade and live entertainment, according to George Community Hall Events Director Debbie Kooy.

In their place is scheduled a patriotic observance at 10:30 a.m. at the outdoor stage in the George Community Park. The event will feature a flag raising and salute by members of regional and local veterans groups, accompanied by patriotic music.

Governor candidate Loren Culp will be the keynote speaker for the event, and thirteenth legislative district Senator Judy Warnick and representatives Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra are scheduled to speak as well, Kooy added.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing. Family picnics of 10 or fewer people are also encouraged in the park.

The holiday celebration will conclude with the annual fireworks show that is slated to begin at 10 p.m. The display is produced by Pyro Spectaculars. Viewing from home is possible for George residents, as well as from parked vehicles. Congregating in the park is not encouraged as social distancing is also advised for this event.