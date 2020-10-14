The George Public Library, closed since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic is on the lookout for a new location after the space was condemned by the city of George.

An inspection of the space found electrical issues and leaks in the roof. The facility, owned by the city, has a history of roof leaks, and the inspection found water in the walls, which could lead to mold growth, said George Building Official Darryl Piercy.

The space is part of a larger business complex that includes Colonial Market and other small businesses. The condemnation was specific to the library only, Piercy said.

The city has been in conversations with the Catholic charities facility as a temporary location for about two years. A long term solution could be a new building entirely or moving into an existing building, Piercy said. They are also looking at the possibility of moving into a modular building for a long term solution.

The George city council voted to end the library lease with North Central Washington Libraries (NCWL) during its Sept. 15 council meeting. The lease will expire at the end of the year.

NCWL and the city have been working together to find a new space for the library, but finding a new spot has been difficult, councilmembers said in the meeting.

Beginning Oct. 13, the NCWL Community Bookmobile will make weekly stops in George, Orondo, Plain and Wilson Creek. It will offer curbside pickup of library materials, free craft and STEM kits, and serve as a mobile internet hotspot.

For now, the Bookmobile is scheduled to be in George on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the fire department, according to a press release from NCWL.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, nobody will be allowed inside the Bookmobile to browse materials.