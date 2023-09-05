The George Community Hall is ready to host its annual Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 11-17. Musical guests expected on Friday and Saturday include Rocky Ford, Roosevelt Road, Heartbreak Pass, Tall Country Ramblers and McKean Family Fiddlers. There is no charge to attend. Jam-ming goes on all day, every day. Donations and welcome and tax-deductible. Checks may be mailed to George Community Hall, P.O. Box 5064, George, WA, 98824.
The hall is the community center of George, Washington, at 403 W. Montmorency Blvd., George. For more information, email manager@georgecommunityhall.com.
The festival schedule is as follows.
Monday, Sept. 11
Set up camp, then jam. Early bird camping starts at noon. Dry camping only; limited number of electric hookups at $25 for the week. See the camp host, Terri Jones.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Jamming all day.
6 p.m. – hot dog meet-and-greet
Wednesday, Sept. 13
8-9:30 a.m. – Gospel Pancake Breakfast at the pavilion, hosted by Darryl and Betty Lampinen.
7 p.m. – Set list planning session for anyone wanting to be involved in performing for the George Elementary students field trip
Thursday, Sept. 14
1-2 p.m. – George Elementary School students field trip/open mic on-stage
4 p.m. – Open Mic on stage (sign-up required)
5 p.m. – Open Mic on stage (sign-up required)
6 p.m. – All-camp potluck at the pavilion
Friday, Sept. 15
Noon – Open Mic on outdoor stage (sign-up required)
1 p.m. – Open Mic on outdoor stage (sign-up required)
2 p.m. – McKean Family Fiddlers on outdoor stage
3 p.m. – Roosevelt Road on outdoor stage
4 p.m. – Heartbreak Pass on outdoor stage
5 p.m. – Tall Country Ramblers on outdoor stage
7 p.m. – Homemade Pie & Ice Cream Social - front porch patio at the Community Hall, hosted by the Georgettes and Erick & Jennifer Erickson
8 p.m. – Open Mic onstage at the hall concert room (sign-up required)
Saturday, Sept. 16
10 a.m. – Banjo Learn ’n Share at Jam Circle on GCH porch; bass Learn ’n’ Share upstairs in the hall; mandolin Learn ’n’ Share, downstairs in the hall
11 a.m. – Guitar workshop led by Kevin Miller downstairs in the hall; dobro Learn ’n’ Share, downstairs in the hall; fiddle Learn ’n’ Share, upstairs in the hall
Noon until 3:45 p.m. - Open mic on the outdoor stage (sign-up required)
3 p.m. – Rocky Ford Band on outdoor stage
4 p.m. – Open Mic on outdoor stage (sign-up required)
5 p.m. – Roosevelt Road on outdoor stage
7:30 p.m. - Heartbreak Pass onstage in the hall concert room
8:45 p.m. – Tall Country Ramblers onstage in the hall concert room
Sunday, Sept. 17
10:30 a.m. - Bluegrass gospel jam upstairs in the hall