George weighs public safety, potential contract with port for protective services

A George committee on public safety began its work with an acknowledgement that a crime problem exists in the small city along Interstate 90 south of Quincy.
“Vandalism is frequent, theft is a persistent problem encountered by businesses, as well as private citizens,” said longtime George resident Debby Kooy during the March 21 meeting of the George City Council.
Kooy is part of the committee set up by the council in February to study the problem and a possible solution coming from the Port of Quincy. The port has begun offering protective services to public entities, such as a city.
The port had its own protective services program for years for port properties before recently expanding it to offer to public organizations.
About 25 residents attended the council meeting, and most of them had a copy of a two-page handout Kooy said was a summary of the committee’s discussion. The group met March 10 and included: council member Juan Villalpando; two other George residents, Kooy and Dena Cruz; two commissioners of the port, Brian Kuest and Patric Connelly; and the port’s Protective Services Division leader, Dan Couture, according to Kooy.
“Our committee is very certain that this would be a good idea for the town of George,” Kooy said.
She sketched the port’s development of protective services and how Couture formerly provided protective service to the community of Desert Aire through his own company in 2018. The committee meeting’s report states Couture’s group had success in reducing the crime rate in Desert Aire by 77% in one year.
The handout states Couture’s goal is to provide eyes and ears and “presence is deterrence.”
Some desirable aspects of such a service for George were listed by the committee on the handout, including:
- a recognized presence trusted by business owners and citizens
- continuity of service by having the same individuals on duty
- well-vetted training and background of staff
- communication with and support by Grant County Sheriff’s Office
- logs of reportable activity for the city to review regularly
Kooy relayed some dollar figures as a starting point for understanding the potential costs and funding for such a program. Nevertheless, commissioners of the port will have their say on fees and will decide whether the port will enter an interlocal agreement with George.
As for funding, Kooy said the city of George has about $118,000 accumulated from income on sales tax collections that were increased under Proposition 1 in 2020 in Grant County.
Proposition 1’s purpose was to increase funding for law enforcement needs in Grant County cities and to support a bond issue to construct a new county jail. The committee’s handout states the city’s average monthly income in 2022 from Prop 1 funds was about $4,300.
“Admittedly, this is an innovative idea that is not widely in use yet,” Kooy said. “It is for the purpose of crime prevention, but it is not law enforcement, and I have to be really clear to make that distinction.”
She stated George has law enforcement from Grant County Sheriff’s Office, but the county is huge, so GCSO personnel have a lot of territory to cover. They are doing a good job, she added.
“However, we see the need for an ancillary service that would come in alongside the sheriff’s department to be familiar with the municipality, to be eyes and ears on the ground,” she said.
Couture stood to answer questions and described in more detail what protective services would look like. He fielded questions from members of the public and council members.
The council did not vote on whether to contract for the port’s protective service. The motion council members voted on and approved directed the city attorney to research the possibility of such a contract and report back in the next meeting.