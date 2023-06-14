Goal achieved: Quincy High School, families celebrate graduates

Graduating seniors of Quincy High School file into the stadium at the beginning of ceremonies June 10.

 Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

Families and friends of Quincy High School graduating seniors filled the stands of the school's stadium Saturday, June 10, to see the Class of 2023's commencement ceremonies. The overcast sky helped keep temperatures comfortable. And the graduates were all smiles as they received their diplomas, signaling completion of their high school careers. See the collection at the left for a couple dozen views of the ceremonies. Congratulations to all the graduates!

