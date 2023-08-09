Golfers hone their game at Colockum Ridge

Colockum Ridge Golf Course is getting a good turnout this summer, as players take advantage of the weather to try for pars and birdies on the course a few miles south of Quincy.
The Port of Quincy owns and operates the course. At the July 26 meeting of the port commissioners, Gabe Porter, Colockum Ridge Golf Course grounds superintendent, said 102 golfers had played in a booster club tournament, and the clubhouse provided a lot of food for the group.
“It’s been a good year so far,” Porter said.
He brought up an idea of putting on a musical concert or a live performance of some kind at the course as an added draw.
After discussing that idea, Commissioner Curt Morris asked about leveling some tee boxes on the course. Porter said he had leveled one tee box and plans to do more but was not satisfied with the results on the first one.
Moving on to other agenda items, Morris talked about successes of the port’s new protective services.
The port is “getting nothing but compliments out there at George,” he said, referring to the services started for the city of George this year. George does not have its own police force and relies on Grant County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
The port’s protective service seems to be working well, he said.
“We haven’t had any real issues,” Morris said.
At the intermodal facility, he said the port had picked up another contract to ship containers of potatoes. The intermodal facility features railway and trucking freight handling abilities.
The commissioners have been studying possibly extending the rail eastward.
Morris said BNSF 100% supports the idea of extending a rail spur for “Project Zion,” the name given to a potential project of an unnamed company interested in coming to Quincy.
The commissioners’ discussion about other areas they are working on for potential developments included George and touched on electricity and water.
“Power is still an issue,” Morris said while commenting on the work of Grant County Economic Development Council in assisting new employers to move into the county.
“There’s no doubt that Quincy and George are growing faster than we all thought,” Morris said.
Other matters discussed by port commissioners included the following.
- Connie Kuest said she spoke to a legislator about obtaining capital funding for the event center. She also talked with commissioners about adding lights in the alley behind the port’s two connected buildings on F Street Southwest. She said she had spoken to an electrician about it.
- Commissioners approved by vote another extension of the closing date, to Aug. 25, for Raceways Technology to close on a deal to buy the property it leases from the port.
- Commenting at the beginning of the meeting, Tony Leibelt, chief of Grant County Fire District 3, told port commissioners about the response to the Baird Springs Fire. Leibelt said he was glad no one was injured and the fire response was well-managed. He said he had applied for and obtained an emergency declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that could result in funding coming to Quincy for hazard mitigation projects.
Port commissioners said they were impressed with the response to the fire.