Grant County is not meeting Safe Start reopening plan metrics to move to Phase 3, according to a Grant County Health District news release on July 2.

The “snapshot,” as it is called in the release, pulled county data from June 17 to July 1. In order to progress to Phase 3, the goal for the county is no more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period; Grant County had 240 new cases from June 17 to July 1.

As for hospitalizations, the goal for Phase 3 is to have no new cases hospitalized or patients leaving the hospital; the county saw an additional two cases be hospitalized in the same time period.

The health district reported over 100 new confirmed cases in the last week. As of July 6, the district has identified 691 cumulative cases, up from 577 on June 29.

The Moses Lake area remains the most infected area in the county with 192 cases, followed by the Mattawa area with 170 and the Quincy area with 166.

16 individuals are hospitalized as of July 6, according to the health district website.