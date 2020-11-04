The Grant Public Utilities District has been awarded a $810,000 grant to expand its wholesale fiber optic service in the county.

The grant comes from the Washington State Public Works Board. The PUD also qualified for an additional $810,000 loan for the project. The PUD shared the news during its Oct. 27 commissioners meeting.

The grant money will be used to pay for part of the construction of the fiber network in the Gloyd and Stratford area, which is budgeted to cost about $1.8 million. The area should be complete by the end of the year, according to a PUD news release.

Other fiber service areas that are expected to be completed by the end of the year include Area 11 near Electric City, Area 12, which is between Cave B and George, Area 13 near South Ephrata, and Area 14 near Highway 283 and Road 9 Northwest, according to the news release.