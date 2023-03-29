Hail to the (new) chief: Ryan Green takes reins of a strong QPD; SRO hire ahead

Quincy tapped Ryan Green last month to move up from captain to chief in the Quincy Police Department, and it has been a smooth change, he said.
He brings 26 years of experience in law enforcement to the position, the past five in the role of captain. Green was brought to the QPD by the former chief, Kieth Siebert.
Siebert and Green led the department through changes to build the organizational culture and staff.
Before taking the captain job, Green’s first four years in law enforcement were in the U.S. Air Force’s security police. He did five years in the Ephrata Police Department. And he served 12 years in Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the majority of those years as a major-crimes detective.
The role of the captain in the QPD is to run the day-to-day operations, keeping track of patrol and investigations, while the chief works more with city leaders, hiring and the budget, he said.
Late last year, Green went to the FBI National Academy for about 10 weeks of education, and when he returned he learned Siebert had applied for a position at Grant PUD. Green said Siebert had planned to retire from QPD by the end of 2023, but the PUD job was a good opportunity.
“He did leave a little earlier than anticipated,” Green said of Siebert.
The city moved fairly quickly to name Green as Siebert’s successor.
“I had a lot of good support with staff here,” Green said.
Green took the oath of office March 7 after serving as the interim chief since Feb. 16. Siebert’s last day at QPD was Feb. 15.
The change fit well with the organizational philosophy of training and promoting from within, things he and Siebert focused on during their five years working together.
“We both talked about succession planning and building our people up and what does that look like,” Green said. “Part of that is focusing on the direction we want to to go, because we are always looking in the future, making sure that we are hitting our milestones.”
Looking at the trends in law enforcement agencies, he said the direction in QPD has gone has made it attractive.
“Hiring and retention are huge across the nation when it comes to cops. Agencies are down. We are fortunate that we are not in that situation,” he said. “Law enforcement here in Quincy, they want to stay here. We have good culture, we have good equipment, we have good training. These are all things individual officers desire.”
Back in 2018, he and Siebert arrived from outside the agency and “had to change the culture,” he said. The department was losing officers. They hired six new officers in their first year.
Part of their efforts to build a positive culture was giving staffers “the understanding we wanted them here, wanted to build them up.” Training includes such areas as investigations, driving, firearms and defensive tactics, but also “soft skills,” such as communication and mental health.
“Having well-trained officers builds that trust within the community,” Green said. “It’s not just about arresting and taking people jail. It’s about dealing with people and how to get them resources.”
Green is in the middle of finding the next captain, the person to take the position he left. The city council approved opening the job to city staff, and Green said three of the four QPD sergeants have the experience to apply – sergeants Jorge Trujillo, Chris Lafferty and Julie Fuller. Green said he hopes all three will apply.
All three have gone through a series of FBI courses: a supervisory class, a mid-level command class and an executive-level class, Green said.
“We push all of our sergeants through that,” he said.
He did the training while a captain and said the coursework puts the sergeants, captain and chief on the same page, speaking the same law enforcement language.
If he promotes a sergeant and thus does not have to move on to external candidates, he expects to know who will be the new captain by about April 5. Through the process, he will communicate with Mayor Paul Worley.
“We work directly with the mayor; the mayor makes the final hiring decision,” Green said.
Earlier this year, the department promoted Officer Stephen Harder to sergeant. It was not a new position, but a staffing change left the department with three sergeants. Harder is the fourth sergeant.
He has been with the QPD about eight years, Green said. Besides patrol work, Harder did a three-year rotation as a street-crime detective for the department.
Looking ahead, Green plans to keep programs going and to reach out to people, the kind of connections that were hampered like so much else during the period of Covid-related shutdowns.
“My big focus moving forward … is looking to getting back to more community engagement, post-Covid,” he said.
He looks forward to Coffee with a Cop, downtown patrols, getting the department’s bicycles up and running for the season and continuing school walk-throughs.
“I am excited for the summer,” he said.
Sgt. Harder is in charge of the bikes program, and Green told him he wants officers out on bikes.
The department’s project to place cameras at road intersections continues. It has been slow to get through the hoops. A licensing agreement is required for each Grant PUD pole to be used for a camera installation, Green explained. Plus, each camera will need a power supply and an internet connection.
The plan for the cameras is to use them for investigative purposes, not for monitoring, he said.
The department’s body camera program will be re-upped for another five-year service agreement, including new cameras, following approval by the city council.
“We got into it when it was discretionary – it’s not so much anymore. Body cameras are really a norm now, in a push for transparency,” he said.
The department will also replace its aging laptop computers.
Another large project facing the department is a move to a new records management system. Green has been part of a committee going through a long process of evaluating records management at law enforcement agencies across the county. The agencies pay the Multi Agency Communications Center for a management system and dispatch, and all the agencies will change to a new system together.
“It will be a huge project,” he said.
Also coming up, the department will hire a second school resource officer for next school year. The position will be filled by one of QPD’s patrol officers, he said, and the new position raises QPD’s staff to 23 from 22.
Stepping up to fill the chief’s role, Green acknowledged Siebert as a mentor.
“Chief Siebert is a really good friend of mine,” he said.
Siebert helped him get to the FBI National Academy, and one of Green’s takeaways from that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was a comparative evaluation of the Quincy department.
“I really came to the conclusion that I am very fortunate that I am working in an agency, in a community, that values law enforcement, that supports law enforcement; a good culture that rallies around each other, supports each other. We really have it good here,” Green said. “I am very thankful to be here, to be in this community. That’s what I really took away from national academy, other than learning a lot of cool stuff.”