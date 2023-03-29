Chuck Allen still remembers.
It’s been more than 10 years since Allen, as editor and publisher of the QVPR, and Manny Guerrero as city council member dealt with each other. But a civic leader like Guerrero leaves a mark, a legacy, and that’s what still sticks in Allen’s memory.
“I just remember how much Manny was devoted to Quincy, and devoted to making sure that the residents of Quincy were getting his best as a council member,” Allen said. “And how much he cared about making things fair and doing the right thing for the most people.”
Allen, who played football for Quincy High School alongside Manny Guerrero’s namesake son, got to know about the elder Guerrero long before Allen covered a city council meeting for the paper.
A longtime member of law enforcement who once took a bullet to the leg in the line of duty, Guerrero always was preoccupied with the public-safety side of issues, Allen said.
As a source for the print media, Guerrero “understood what my role was as the media,” Allen said. Instead of creating an adversarial us-versus-them relationship, Allen remembers Guerrero as someone who always had a smile and a handshake for the fella with the press pass.
“I always did appreciate that,” Allen said, later adding, “Sometimes, maybe, the newspaper wasn’t too kind with the city, but I don’t think I ever saw a time when Manny was not happy to see me, and that was always a good feeling.”
He later joked, “I don’t recall ever writing something that was critical of Manny by name, but if you find it, I take it all back.”
People like Guerrero are the kind of people that make Quincy a great place, Allen added, and his legacy will live on through his example. Manny Guerrero, Allen said, showed what you can be if you want to make things better for your community, and you do it in a way that makes people feel involved.
“I don’t think there was ever a time where that wasn’t his approach,” he said.
The council grew from five members to seven members during Guerrero’s time as city leader, and it’s hard for seven people to always see eye-to-eye on everything, Allen said.
“Quincy has seen a lot of good things come to their community, because they collaborate and work together, and that’s a legacy that Manny brought to the council,” Allen said. “He of course wasn’t the only one who brought that, but he was a part of that.”
Allen credits Guerrero as one of a group of leaders who set Quincy in the right direction, and allowed the massive growth the town has experienced to take place.
“As someone who grew up in Quincy,” Allen said, “That’s something I think few people imagined would happen to the town and I doubt that most people were prepared for it. There were a lot of adjustments that had to be made and there was a lot of leadership required. Manny was in that cohort of leaders.”
(This article is the second of a series.)