The Quincy Community Health Center held its annual back to school event on Aug. 13, but with a twist; as a drive through.

The event, which has been happening annually for over 10 years, was a way to keep some sense of normalcy, said Mary Jo Ybarra-Vega, coordinator of the outreach team at Quincy Valley Medical Center.

“It’s been great, we had no expectations because we have never done it like this before,” Ybarra-Vega said.

Every year the medical center holds a family health festival in the parking lot of the building. Typically this event sees close to 500 families and numerous vendors giving out information and food.

Lynn Bales, director of operations at the Quincy Valley Medical Center, praised the staff who helped plan and put on the event, adding, “we have a great team.” Ybarra-Vega, along with Priscilla Tovar and Maribel Navarro were part of the outreach team that were primarily responsible for coordinating the event, Bales said.

This year the center bought 750 backpacks along with extras left over from the year before. The backpacks are given to school age children, from ages 5-18, once they are up to date on their vaccines. The center will continue to hand out backpacks for children who become up to date on their vaccines at the center until they run out of bags or the end of September rolls around, Bales said. The center also handed out bags with COVID-19 information, resources for those struggling with mental health, and state assistance programs.

The Quincy Police Department made an appearance and handed out bags with information that they had planned to hand out at National Night Out before it was cancelled.

Ybarra-Vega reiterated that the event was to “positively reinforce our patients who are up to date [on vaccines] and an opportunity to celebrate [the high vaccination rates that the center has].”