The Grant County Health District reported the eighteenth Coronavirus related death in the county on Sept. 15

The resident was a woman in her 70s from Mattawa. This follows the deaths of two Quincy men the week before; the sixteenth and seventeenth. The Mattawa woman had medical conditions putting her at higher risk of severe complication of COVID-19. The two Quincy men, one in his 80s, had underlying conditions putting him at a higher risk of severe complications. The other, in his 30s, had no known underlying conditions.

The health district verifies that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the certificate before reporting the death. This is to ensure that they are not reporting deaths not associated with the virus, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

The cumulative number of cases has risen to 2926 in the county as of Sept. 2., 11 residents are currently hospitalized, and 1864 cases have recovered. Moses Lake and the Quincy area continue to have the highest number of cases with 859 and 754 respectively.