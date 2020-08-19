The Grant County Health District reported the thirteenth Coronavirus related death in the county on Aug. 12.

The resident was a man in his 40s from Warden; he died in his home. The man, like many others, had an underlying condition that put him at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, according to a health district news release.

The health district also urged the community to limit the size of gatherings and wear face coverings.

“Please mask up and protect one another. Our community, schools, and businesses are relying on you to help slow the spread of the virus,” the health district stated in the release.

The district identified 147 new cases in the county over the weekend; a new record, according to the Coronavirus webpage. 38 of the cases are linked to two employers, one in Mattawa and the other in Quincy.

950 cases have recovered, according to the health district website, and 17 are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 17. The average time for test turnaround is two day, but can range from one to seven days, according to the health district.