The Grant County Health District reported three new Coronavirus related deaths. The total number of deaths in the county is now 24.

The residents are a woman in her 30s from Mattawa with no underlying health conditions, a man in his 60s from Quincy with underlying health conditions putting him at higher risk for serious complications of COVID-19, and the third a man in his 60s from Moses Lake who also had underlying health conditions.

“This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can affect anyone, of any age,” stated the health district release.

55 new cases were reported to the health district over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total to 3309 in the county as of Oct. 12. 17 residents are hospitalized and 2544 have recovered.

Moses Lake continues to lead the county in cumulative number of cases with 1029, followed by the Quincy area with 827 as of Oct. 12. The Coulee City area remains the least infected with just four cases.