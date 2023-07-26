Henry Hernandez is the new president of Quincy Rotary Club

Henry Hernandez, a financial advisor and a man with deep roots in Rotary, is now the president of the Quincy chapter of the international community service club.
(Editor’s note: the QVPR is also a member of Rotary.)
As a student spending time overseas as part of a study-abroad program, Hernandez first learned about Rotary in Brazil thanks to their roommates, who were into Rotaract, the Rotary subchapters for people 18 and older.
A journey that began with tasks as simple as helping senior citizens with their toenail polish (“because I did not know, and I still do not know how to braid,” he said,) began a new chapter two weeks ago when outgoing president Pat Haley handed Hernandez the Rotary gavel.
As president of Rotary, Hernandez said, he would like to bring back a few of the programs he saw during his early years around Rotaract, like back-to-school haircuts for children in the community, or a clothes drive.
“I’ve seen a couple of kids showing up with the same clothes as the year before, but they’ve grown over the summer, so they show up with high-water pants.
They are there to learn but at the same time we can’t control other children from being mean,” he said. “They don’t know any better.”
Another idea Hernandez said he hopes to bring to fruition is to start a Rotaract chapter in the area.
When he came back from Brazil, he said he hoped to join one, and the nearest one was in Seattle.
Furthermore, the son of two Mexican people, he also wants to see Rotary and the Hispanic community work together more. He would also like to begin work to bring a dog park to the area, and fixing the FCAD sign on Central Avenue.
In this era of Zoom meetings and face-to-smartphone-screen staring contests, Hernandez says there’s still a place for the community service club.
“We’ll survive. We’ll be fine,” he said, adding that the mix of younger and more experienced generations in Rotary makes it for a very special point in time for the club.
The onus is on the younger folks at Rotary, to bring more young people to the club, the same way he became interested in Rotaract, and then started showing up to Rotary meetings once he returned home.
“Nobody invited me, I just invited myself,” he said. The future of the club hinges on making the younger set be as interested in Rotary as he was back then.
“We are going to make it happen,” Hernandez said. “I want to have more Rotaract (members) and children involved so when they are older and decide to come back to Quincy, they’ll say, ‘Hey, Rotary did some cool things (for) me when I was in high school, I want to do that back for my kids.’”