The Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum is holding its annual Valley Visions Art Exposition from Sept. 4-12.

The deadline to submit artwork was Aug. 15 and a total of 10 people submitted pieces. The theme for the art show is landscapes and faces of the Quincy Valley.

The art pieces are viewable at the Community Heritage Barn on Sept. 10 and 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Throughout the viewing, guests can vote for which art piece is their favorite. There is a $200 cash prize for the People’s Choice winner. Voting is also available on the QVHSM Facebook and website, said Harriet Weber, Director of Operations at the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum.

There are $50 cash prizes given in each category to:

• Students ages 13-20

• Adults ages 21-59

• Seniors ages 60 and over

There were three art categories that applicants could enter their work into; 2-D art, 3-D art and photography.

Judging will be on Sept. 10 for placing and prizes. People’s Choice winner will not be announced until the awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 14 from 3-4 p.m. The event will also be live streamed on the QVHSM Facebook page, Weber said.