The boys of the Quincy High School Spectrum Choir really did it this time.
Dressed to the nines, they performed at Central Washington University during the annual Washington Interscholastic Activities Association/Washington Music Educators Association’s state solo and ensemble competition, and came away with a rating of Superior, the highest rating possible.
“It’s an honor to be out here, choir member Isaac “Stone Cold” Dearie said. “We moved some mountains to be out here. Since our first rehearsal in January, we have improved so much. I was really proud of my boys.”
And with his boys watching him, he turned to them and said, “Proud o’ y’all!”
Juan Luis Simental also pointed out the growth in the choir, particularly in their chemistry.
“I did not even know half of these guys’ names at the beginning of the year,” he said. “Now I feel like family to them.”
They felt nervous when stepping into Ballroom A of the Student Union and Recreation Center at Central Washington University, but the nerves lasted one note, Cody Kennedy said.
Stone Cold agreed.
“After the starting breath, we go into it and ‘boom!’” he said. “Smooth sailing from there.”
They performed two songs, one of which was “Hold Me , Rock Me,” by Brian Tate, and which they picked in part out of necessity.
“We needed something we could learn quickly,” said choir director Kylie Youngren. “They have only been working on that song for three weeks. I knew they would bond with that song.”