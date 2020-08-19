Monday Music at the Museum holds weekly online concerts to serve the community and lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aug. 17 concert was cowboy songs and poetry by Ephrata local Glen Bair. The retired farmer entertains with witty poetry and song, nearly all relating to farming and cowboy life.

At the Monday evening concert, Bair sang five songs and recited five poems, all from memory. He has been sharing his story telling poems since he was first introduced to the style by another farmer in 1992.

Harriet Weber, organizer of the event, said that you know that someone is a good artist if they make you laugh and cry, and that Bair did both that night.

Since the beginning of May, the Quincy Valley Museum has held a weekly online concert. Each concert features a different local artist or band bringing fun and positivity.

At 6 p.m. each Monday, a livestream on Facebook is held and then later put on YouTube so that people can watch the stream later or rewatch the concert.