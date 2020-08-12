Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, Quincy Police officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call at a Quincy home that resulted in the discovery of human remains in one of the bedrooms of the home, according to a press release on Aug. 12.

Once officers arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Rocky Avenue Northeast, they made contact with the family. Officers were given information about a large bag with a foul odor coming from a bedroom belonging to their adult son. The release said that officers looked into the bag and located a deceased subject.

The residence was secured and a homicide investigation is underway. Detectives were called to the scene and a search warrant was served on the residence.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and assisted the Quincy Police Department with removing the human remains from the residence. An autopsy is pending at this time. No other information has been released concerning any identification of the remains.

The adult son has been identified as 30-year-old Martin Diaz, who had left prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Diaz is wanted for questioning, according to the press release.

“This is a very active crime scene, detectives and officers are still on scene at the time of this press release. If you have any information on Mr. Diaz's whereabouts please let the detectives know right away, they would like to talk with him,” Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green stated in the release.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact MACC Dispatch at (509) 762-1160 or Quincy Police Department at (509) 787-4718 or (509) 787-2222.