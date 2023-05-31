For the first time ever, Stetner Construction Group will be sponsoring a Grand Prix hydroplane boat in this season’s races.
“I’ve known Mike Stetner for 20 years,” said crew member Dan Rader. “It’s amazing he decided to do this!”
Rader explained that Happy Go Lucky is driven by Greg and Jerry Hopp of Hopp Racing. From 2013 to 2017, Happy Go Lucky dominated the racing circuit, winning the national championship in 2013, third place at Nationals in 2014, second place at Nationals in 2015, third place at Nationals in 2017 and second place at the National Championships in 2022.
“This Grand Prix boat is a multi-national points champion,” Rader said.
Rader went on to explain that the Grand Prix hydroplane boats are blown-out methanol V-8 motors that put out between 1,200 and 1,300 horsepower. The motors are very loud. Their top speed is between 170 and 180 miles per hour. Happy Go Lucky holds several records, including a 170.62 mph straightaway record, a 12/3 mile circle record of 110.125 mph and a Kilo Straightaway record of 169.01mph.
“These have thunder, which is what people like,” Rader said. “We bring the thunder back into boat racing.”
Gregg Hopp, who will be one of the drivers, has been racing boats since he was nine years old, according to Rader.
The Happy Go Lucky will be very busy this racing season. First, it must be tested in the waters. The crew was going to test it on the Methow river, however the Methow had too much debris, so the boat will be doing its first testing laps at Columbia Park in the Tri-Cities on June 6. This will be an event for both Grand Prix and Unlimited Hydroplanes.
“H-1 Unlimited has an app to watch the races live or you can watch them on You Tube,” Rader said.
After the boat is tested, it will go to Guntersville, Alabama, in two weeks, then on to Madison, Indiana, and back to Columbia Park in the Tri Cities the last week of July. Finally, the boat will end the season in San Diego in September.
Check out the H-1 Unlimited Hydroplane Series application, which will allow viewing of all of the races, including the Grand Prix races.