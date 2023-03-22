‘I’ll miss his smile.’ Former co-worker remembers civic leader Guerrero

Part 1 of a multi-part series
Almost two decades since the last time he served as a city council member, the impact of Manny Guerrero in the people he met and interacted with can still be felt.
“Manny was a kick in the butt,” said Nancy Schanze (Sean-zee), city clerk of the city of Quincy. “He was good-hearted.”
Guerrero, who served as city councilman for more than 14 years, reserve police officer for 40, reserve sheriff deputy, and many other community hats, died earlier this year.
“He represented both communities, not just the Hispanic side. He was an asset to have on council,” Schanze said.
On council he liked to see how projects had fared in other towns before applying those idas to Quincy. He was always conscientious that Quincy was Quincy, not the same as Ephrata or other nearby towns, she added.
Although he served one time as mayor pro-tem, Schanze said he had no interest in the top job, preferring instead to have the platform being a city council member afforded him. He remained optimistic and cheerful, even in the toughest of circumstances.
Back in the 1980s, three men, including a Quincy teenager were convicted after a shooting left two police reserve officers, including Guerrero, with gunshot wounds on their legs.
Guerrero did not let the incident, which left him with some knee troubles, cloud his affection for the community.
“His knee bothered him but it was one of those things,” Schanze said. “It happened and he moved on.”
After a decade and a half on the council, rom 2001 to 2015, it was time to move on, Schanze said, and Guerrero was ready for a new chapter in his life.
“I miss his smile and his laugh,” Schanze said. “He was just a good guy.”
Younger people could learn a lot from a Manny Guerrero, from his commitment to his family, his commitment to being exactly who he was, and his desire to work hard and give back to the community.
“He gave back to the community for many years, and he was honest,” Schanze said. “He was honest and hardworking.”