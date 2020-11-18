On Nov. 15, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a four-week restriction on certain activities for all of Washington State regardless of the reopening phase each county is in.

From midnight on Nov. 16 through Dec. 14, all counties in Washington are subject to a rollback of certain restrictions that include dining, retail and religious services.

According to the announcement, indoor social gatherings with people from outside your household are prohibited unless they quarantine for 14 days prior to the social gathering or quarantine for seven days prior to the social gathering and receive a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48-hours prior to the gathering.

Restaurants and bars, fitness facilities, sporting activities and long-term care facilities are prohibited from holding indoor activities but outdoor activities are allowed.

More specifically, the restrictions state that outdoor social gatherings are limited to five people from outside your household and table size for outdoor dining is limited to a maximum of five people. These modified restaurant and bar restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18, but all other restrictions are effective Nov. 16.

Indoor occupancy limits for in-store retail, religious services and professional service offices that remain open to the public are 25% of the building occupancy limits. Personal service providers such as cosmetologists, hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, manicurists, nail salon workers, electrologists, tanning salons, and tattoo artists are also held to the 25% of building occupancy limit restrictions.

Religious services are limited to a maximum of 200 people if the 200 is less than the 25% of occupancy limits. Congregation members/attendees must wear facial coverings at all times and congregation singing is prohibited. No choir, band, or ensemble are allowed to perform during the service. Vocal or instrumental soloists are permitted to perform, and vocal soloists may have a single accompanist.

Wedding and funeral ceremonies are limited to a total of no more than 30 people. Indoor receptions, wakes, or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are prohibited.

According to the announcement, if the activity is not listed, it should follow its current guidance. All K-12/higher education, health care and childcare are exempt from the new restrictions and will follow current guidance. These restrictions also do not apply to courts and judicial branch-related proceedings.

The full list of restrictions can be found at: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/proclamations/COVID%2019%20November%20Statewide%20Restrictions.pdf