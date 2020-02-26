Dear Quincy residents,
I will be stepping down as interim editor for the Quincy Valley Post-Register newspaper and returning to my role as a reporter for The Wenatchee World. Miles King will be taking the permanent position as editor.
There will likely be a few weeks of overlap while I continue to work as a reporter for the Post-Register.
Miles, though, is a great editor and will do a wonderful job in Quincy. In the three months getting to know him, he has shown confidence, direction, level headedness and compassion. I know he will work hard to provide Quincy with thorough, localized and heartfelt coverage.
I cannot say enough for the Quincy community. In the short time I’ve been here I’ve already realized that the area is filled with a wonderfully welcoming group of people who are open and honest. I would describe Quincy residents as real salt of the earth individuals.
I also think this area is beautiful. Whether you’re driving down to Ancient Lakes or up to the top of Monument Hill to stare out at the Stuart Mountain Range, there is so much to explore.
In my time as editor, I have strived to use the paper as a way to take a snapshot of community members and tell their stories.
I have also tried to sprinkle in some harder news stories into that mix and make sure the paper is keeping up on big events. I think local papers serve as a valuable tool acting as the watchdogs of government agencies, even when all the government agencies are filled with amazingly kind and open people.
I am sad to leave. But I know that the Post-Register is headed in a solid direction into the future. I will always be available, though, to anyone who wishes to reach out to me. I am more than interested in talking. My email address is buhr@wenatcheeworld.com.
Thank you, Tony Buhr